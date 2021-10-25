11 African Lions Test Positive For COVID At Denver ZooZookeepers in Denver are caring for 11 African lions that have tested positive for COVID.

World Stroke Day Is Oct. 29: Know The Signs And SymptomsWorld Stroke Day is coming up on Friday. Stroke is the fifth-leading cause of death in America. Despite that, only about half of Americans can name a single sign or symptom of a stroke.

With Vaccination Rates Lower For Latino Community, Doctor Says Door-To-Door Campaigns Help Build TrustColorado state data shows that about 72% of Coloradans are fully vaccinated so far, however, the vaccination rates in some communities are lagging behind.

Successful, Money Saving Summit County Mental Health Program Grabs Attention Of Colorado LeadersA program in Summit County aimed at responding to those in the midst of a mental health crisis has caught the attention of state leaders.

Police In Denver Collect Unwanted Medications On National Prescription Drug Take Back DayAgencies all across Colorado, including the Denver Police Department, King Soopers and UCHealth, hosted a massive effort on Saturday to safely dispose of prescription drugs.

COVID In Colorado: Gov. Jared Polis Gets His BoosterGov. Jared Polis has spent months encouraging people to get a COVID vaccine and on Friday he turned his attention to booster shots.