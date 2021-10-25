CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
YUMA, Colo. (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff across Colorado on Tuesday after the death of a firefighter on Colorado’s Eastern Plains. Darcy Stallings, 34, died on Thursday while responding to a fire call in Yuma.

He worked for the Yuma Volunteer Fire Department and was in his personal vehicle when it crashed and he was killed.

Stallings’ vehicle rear-ended a slow-moving semi. No one on the semitrailer was hurt.

The City of Yuma said Stallings was a member of the fire department for nine years.

A funeral for Stallings will be held on Tuesday in Yuma.

