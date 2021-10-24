DENVER (CBS4) – An active jet stream pattern developed over the last week with several storms hitting the Pacific Northwest, then moving inland and weakening as they across the nation. All indications point to this pattern remaining in place for the next several days, with the next storm expected to hit Colorado on Tuesday.
Beyond Tuesday, we could see another weather system arrive around Halloween. Right now computer forecast models show it will be weak, with more wind than anything else. It will also bring some cooler temperatures.
The storm looks like it will barely clip northern and northeast Colorado as it treks across Wyoming. Typically when a storm takes that path we don’t see much in the way of moisture other than a few scattered rain or snow showers.
A typical Halloween in Denver will produce a high in the upper 50s with a low near freezing. Temperatures around trick or treat time are usually in the 40s around metro Denver with mid to upper 30s in the foothills and upper 20s to lower 30s in the mountains.
We still have several days to watch this forecast so stay with us at CBS4 for the latest. If you are planning your Halloween costumes you will want to include a jacket or sweater just to be safe.