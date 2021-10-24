DENVER (CBS4) – The Dumb Friends League is overflowing with more adoptable animals than they have seen in a decade.
A number of factors have contributed to the numbers, including financial reasons like people moving out of state.
People can adopt adult cats for only $10 through the end of the month at the Malone Center Shelter in Denver or the Buddy Center Shelter in Castle Rock, and there are discounts on other normal fees.
If you can’t keep an animal permanently, you can also help out the Dumb Friends League by becoming a foster owner.