LOUISVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) – A Louisville police car was vandalized early Friday morning. The windshield was damaged, a mirror was busted off, and graffiti that specifically targets law enforcement was sprayed on the SUV.
The SUV was parked without a driver present off the roadway and next to a crosswalk on Via Appia Way for several days prior to the crime as a reminder for drivers to slow down and watch for pedestrians.
Louisville police said they’ve consulted with the FBI about the incident.
Anyone with information that might help authorities with their investigation is asked to call the Louisville Police Department at (303) 666-8633 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at http://www.nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).