AURORA, Colo. (CBS) – A shooting in Aurora Friday night left one 16-year-old dead and another hurt. It happened just after 7 p.m. near the intersection of East 12th Avenue and Ironton Street, just west of Aurora Central High School.
Officers arrived on scene and found a boy in the driver’s seat of the vehicle with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
The second boy who was shot showed up at the hospital on his own and he is expected to survive.
The shooter left the scene before police arrived.
Anyone with information that might be helpful to the investigation is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.7867. Tips can be left anonymously.