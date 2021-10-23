COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A judge this week sentenced a Colorado woman who used to run a child care center out of her home to 6 years in prison. Over the summer a jury convicted Carla Faith on charges of child abuse and running a child care facility without a license, as well as attempting to influence a public servant. Faith’s sentencing hearing took place on Thursday.
Faith lied to parents of the children she was watching at Play Mountain Place in Colorado Springs. She had a false wall in her basement, and behind it police found 26 children in a November 2019 investigation.
Authorities said there weren’t legally enough workers caring for that amount of children.
After the sentencing, one mother told reporters finding out she had been lied to by Faith was both sad and “hard to reconcile in your brain.”
“This is someone that you entrusted your child’s care to,” she said.
The mother said her child has been undergoing therapy since Faith’s criminal activity was discovered. She said that’s because she and the other kids at the center had to endure a traumatic care situation at a very young age.