DENVER (CBS4) – A new storm will move into Colorado today and it will bring some cooler air along with extensive cloud cover to the Front Range. The wind will pick up a bit and we could see a few scattered rain showers develop by Saturday night.

If any showers form they won’t last too long and should produce light amounts of rain. The threat for a few scattered showers will linger into early Sunday morning, especially on the northeast plains.

Much of the moisture with this storm will fall in the mountains in the form of snow. Most places will see totals in the 1-4 inch range but some of our favored slopes that face to the west or northwest could get as much as 4 to 8 inches.

The storm will quickly depart during the day on Sunday with partial clearing expected in the afternoon. Another storm will trek into Colorado by early Tuesday morning with more snow for the mountains and the potential to see some rain showers in Denver and on the plains.