DENVER (CBS4) – A Pacific storm will move into Colorado today with cooler air, extensive cloud cover, windy conditions and even rain or snow for some areas. Ahead of the storm it will be relatively mild with widespread 50s and 60s. The far east and southeast plains will see a little more sunshine and should warm into the 70s or lower 80s.
Rain and snow will develop in the mountains of western Colorado around sunset and it should become widespread overnight. Slick travel can be expected by Sunday morning in some areas, especially over the higher or exposed passes. The storm is moving too fast to drop a lot of snow so most mountain communities will see anywhere from 1 to 4 inches. But favored west and northwest-facing slopes may see as much as 4 to 8 inches in spots due to enhanced orographic lift.
In Denver, along the Front Range and on the northeast plains we could see a few light rain showers Saturday night or early Sunday morning. If any manage to develop they will drop light amounts of rain and shouldn’t last all that long.
We’ll see some rapid clearing by Sunday night and a quiet day on Monday. The next storm moves into the mountains by early Tuesday with another round of snow, cooler weather and the potential for a few more lower elevation rain showers.