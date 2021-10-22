Upon Further Review with B-Marsh and Michael October 22Michael Spencer and Brandon Marshall discuss Thursday's loss to the Browns. Marshall is curious how the team will be able to win many more games with the volume of injuries they're dealing with, plus the lack of creativity in the offensive play calling.

4 minutes ago

The Dumb Friends League Is Overflowing With PetsThe have more adoptable pets then they have seen in a decade, they are offering discounts on adoptions fees.

2 hours ago

"I See You" Is The Message From The CEO Of Denver International Airport Over Long Security LinesFor weeks DIA has been struggling with long security lines and today the CEO of the airport addressed the issue.

2 hours ago

Next Storm Moves Into Colorado This WeekendMeteorologist Chris Spears has your forecast.

2 hours ago

Keystone Is The Latest Resort To Open With Lifts Turning Friday MorningThe ski season is already underway across Colorado with three resorts officially open.

2 hours ago

15-Year-Old Boy In Evans Shot In Face, Drive-By Shooter On The RunInvestigators in Evans are looking for the person who fired on a group of teenagers and hit one of them in the face.

3 hours ago