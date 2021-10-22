EVANS, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators in Evans are looking for the person who fired on a group of teenagers and hit one of them in the face. The shooting happened on Thursday at around 6:30 p.m., near 41st Street Road and Belmont Avenue.
Police say four boys were out walking together when an unknown vehicle drove past them and someone fired off a single gunshot. The 15-year-old boy who was shot in the face went to an area hospital and then was flown to a Denver trauma center where he is listed in stable condition. The other three boys ran away uninjured.
The Evans Police Department says investigators are talking to witnesses and reviewing area surveillance footage.
They have not yet released any information about a possible suspect.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Brad Rodriguez at the Evans Police Department at (970) 339-2441.