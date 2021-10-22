By Rayla Claypool
(CBS4) – Four Colorado towns made the top 100 on WalletHub’s 2021 “Best Small Cities in America” list.
Wallethub compared over 1,300 cities in America with populations between 25,000 and 100,00 to compile the list. They used everything from cost of living to quality of schools to the number of coffee shops per capita to determine rankings, using 43 factors in all.
Castle Rock is Colorado’s number one town, coming in at 32 overall on the list.
A little farther down the list, Broomfield came in at 66. Parker and Windsor represent Colorado in the top 100 as well, at 76 and 77 respectively.
The best small city in America is Sammamish, Washington. The lowest ranked one is Pine Bluff, Arkansas.