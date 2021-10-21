'This Is A Wakeup Call': Colorado Governor Says State Is Running Low On ICU Beds Due To COVID CasesIn his weekly address, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced more than 1,000 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 leaving just slightly more than 100 ICU beds available.

Hospital In Leadville Upgrades, Expands Despite Recently Being On Brink Of Financial CrisisAs many rural hospitals struggle to find footing in the midst of the pandemic, one in central Colorado is making an incredible comeback.

Colorado Ranking Worse In COVID Cases As Dozens Of Other States DeclineMost of the country is seeing a drop in cases of COVID-19, but Colorado continues to be in a surge.

Summit County's SMART Mental Health Program Grabbing Governor's AttentionA program in Summit County aimed at responding to those in the midst of a mental health crisis has caught the attention of the state.

Colorado Health Clinics Prepare To Offer Pfizer COVID Vaccines To Younger ChildrenThe White House is preparing for the government to authorize use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11.

Douglas County Schools Files Lawsuit Against New County Health Department Over Face Mask PolicyThe Douglas County School District is suing the county's new health department. The school district says the new mask rules put medically at-risk students in danger.