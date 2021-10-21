CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Denver News, Injury Report

CLEVELAND (CBS4) – Von Miller suffered an apparent ankle injury late in the first half of Denver’s game against the Browns. The Broncos outside linebacker collided with a teammate Thursday night as he was trying to get to quarterback Case Keenum.

Miller stayed down on the field after the collision and after getting up walked off the field gingerly with the help of trainers.

CBS4’s Michael Spencer reported that after being checked out in the medical tent he walked under his own power to the locker room.

The team said Miller wouldn’t return to action in the second half.

The Thursday Night Football game is taking place at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.