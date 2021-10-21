CLEVELAND (CBS4) – Von Miller suffered an apparent ankle injury late in the first half of Denver’s game against the Browns. The Broncos outside linebacker collided with a teammate Thursday night as he was trying to get to quarterback Case Keenum.
Von Miller walking very slowly and stiffly off the field with assistance from team medical personnel.
— Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) October 22, 2021
Miller stayed down on the field after the collision and after getting up walked off the field gingerly with the help of trainers.
Miller is out of the tent and is slowly walking under his own power to the locker room. https://t.co/YYqtuZGuHd
— Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) October 22, 2021
CBS4’s Michael Spencer reported that after being checked out in the medical tent he walked under his own power to the locker room.
The team said Miller wouldn’t return to action in the second half.
The Thursday Night Football game is taking place at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.