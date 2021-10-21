On This Day 1 Year Ago, The East Troublesome Fire Exploded In ColoradoDry and hot conditions in September and early October set the stage for the massive blowup of the East Troublesome Fire on Oct. 21, 2020.

No Drought Improvement This Week As Dry Weather Dominates Most Of ColoradoOnly two days this month in Denver has had measurable precipitation, and the last five months have all had below normal precipitation. The result is drought that has shown no signs of improving.

Denver International Airport's 'Snow And Tell' Shows Off Snow Clearing AbilitiesDenver International Airport is preparing for snow. As part of Winter Preparedness Week, maintenance crews showed off their equipment for DIA's "snow and tell" on Wednesday.

Where's The Denver Snow? Whenever It Arrives, It Will Be The Latest First Snow In YearsThe average date for the first snow of the season in Denver has come and gone with no snow in sight. Regardless when snow finally arrives, it will be the latest first snow in at least 5 years.