(CBS4) – The Colorado Music Hall of Fame on Thursday announced its 2021 induction class, and it includes some very popular current touring acts. String Cheese Incident, Yonder Mountain String Band and Leftover Salmon are all Colorado rock bands that can be seen playing music festivals or headlining venues like Red Rocks.
Each band has roots in bluegrass and string music, and an even older Colorado bluegrass band — Hot Rize — is also being inducted with them. Hot Rize also occasionally tours but not with the frequency they did in the first decades after they formed in Boulder.
This summer CBS News interviewed members of The String Cheese Incident before they were set to headline one of their many concerts at Red Rocks. Bill Nershi and Keith Moseley said they started out in the 1990s playing Colorado ski towns, sometimes in exchange for free lift tickets.
The venue the Fox Theatre in Boulder will also be inducted into the Colorado Music Hall of Fame.
A concert featuring the bands will take place in the spring. The date hasn’t been released yet.