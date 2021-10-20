(CBS4) – Police in Denver are responding to an officer-involved shooting in the 1000 block of South Parker Road. That’s near the border between Denver and Arapahoe County, and close to Aurora.
The officers involved do not appear to be part of the Denver Police Department, according to a DPD tweet. One person was injured and rushed to the hospital. No officers were injured.
DPD described it as an active investigation.
ALERT: #DPD is in the 1000 block of S. Parker Rd investigating a report of an officer-involved shooting. At this time, it does not appear that any DPD officers are involved. This is an active investigation. Updates will be posted to this thread as they are made available. #Denver pic.twitter.com/AsmQF0jbZj
