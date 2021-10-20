CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
Filed Under:Arapahoe County News, Aurora News, Colorado News, Denver Neighborhoods, Denver News, Denver Shooting, Officer-Involved Shooting, Parker Road, South Parker Road

(CBS4) – Police in Denver are responding to an officer-involved shooting in the 1000 block of South Parker Road. That’s near the border between Denver and Arapahoe County, and close to Aurora.

(credit: CBS)

The officers involved do not appear to be part of the Denver Police Department, according to a DPD tweet. One person was injured and rushed to the hospital. No officers were injured.

(credit: CBS)

DPD described it as an active investigation.

(credit: CBS)

Jesse Sarles