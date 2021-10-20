DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Nuggets tip-off their season in Phoenix Wednesday night before their home opener on Friday. If you’re going to the game at Ball Arena, you may need to provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test, depending on where you’re sitting.
CBS4 investigator Brian Maass found a message on Ticketmaster for some seats saying fans ages 12 and older need to either be vaccinated or show proof a negative COVID test.
That vaccine requirement is only for some seats closest to the players or the court.
For seats farther away, there is no such requirement. Fans are asked to wear masks at all time sinside Ball Arena. Anyone with COVID symptoms or exposure is asked to please stay home.
The Nuggets home opener against the San Antonio Spurs is Friday at 7 p.m.