FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Fort Collins Police say a man caught looking inside a window shot at the group of people that confronted him. Police say it happened at around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 18 at a home on Heritage Circle near Stuart and Shields Streets.
Investigators say the group confronted the suspect who then took off on a dark blue bike. That’s when they say the suspect shot at the group. No one was hurt, but some property sustained minor damage.
Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic man between 18 and 24 years old. He had a mustache and was wearing black clothing and a white bandana. The man is also described as being medium or heavy set.
Anyone with more information is asked to call Detective David Guy at 970-416-2026.