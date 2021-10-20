DENVER (CBS4)– Denver International Airport is preparing for snow. As part of Winter Preparedness Week, maintenance crews showed off their equipment for DIA’s “snow and tell” on Wednesday.
The airport said that crews can clear all runways in less than 15 minutes.
“Just the techniques and the formations that we use and the equipment that we use — we’re one of the best. It’s phenomenal that we can clear them that quickly. That’s one pass down the runway and they’re ready to go back to the airlines,” said Assistant Director Field Maintenance Rich Brannan.
Crews also maintain 300 miles of roadways. They believe they have the staff to handle whatever this winter brings.