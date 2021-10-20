DENVER (CBS4) – For the next several days, part of Champa Street in downtown Denver will be closed. Construction crews will be setting up a third crane as part of the on-going Colorado Convention Center expansion.
Champa Street will be closed between 14th Street and Speer Boulevard until Oct. 25.
City officials say the crane will operate on the roof of the building and will help provide material for crews to work on a multipurpose room, outdoor terrace and other spaces.
Drivers and other travelers will be detoured around the area until 5 p.m. on Oct. 25.