DENVER (CBS4) – The Broncos are in desperate need of a victory after having lost three straight games. Von Miller made a bold prediction on Tuesday.

“I will play well in this game. I’m going to go off. It’s going to be a good game for me,” said Miller ahead of Thursday night’s game in Cleveland.

“I’m going to have a great game. I’m going to go out there and play well and get a couple of sacks. I don’t know who the tackle is that I’m going against, but I’m going to kill him,” Miller added jokingly.

Miller stopped shy of guaranteeing a victory for his team, but his proclamation brought about memories of 2018 when Miller said that the Broncos were going to go to Arizona and “go out there and kick their ass.”

The Broncos went on to win that game, which was also on Thursday night, 45-10.

“I don’t want to guarantee a win for my teammates. I don’t want to put the pressure on those guys this time, I’ll put the pressure on me,” Miller said on Tuesday.

This season, Miller has recorded 4.5 sacks. He had four sacks in the first three games, which the Broncos won.

“If you look at this season, the first three games, I had a couple of sacks and we won those games, and these last three games I didn’t do as much. If I can play well and I can get sacks and I can find a way to disrupt the game, we’ll win.”

The Broncos and Browns will kickoff at 6:20 on Thursday night.