DENVER (CBS4) – As Colorado’s blood supply hits a critical low, Vitalant is calling on all eligible donors to roll up their sleeves. The group recently kicked off its annual Driver for Life 24 blood drive.
They say one of the reasons for the increase in demand is people now getting their hospital procedures and surgeries done after they put them off during the pandemic. The organization says they are especially low in type O blood.
“It’s serious. Patients are facing a critical blood and platelet shortage,” Vitalant stated on social media.
It's serious. Patients are facing a critical blood & platelet shortage, especially type O blood, which is at its lowest level in more than a year. We have less than a 2-day supply for type O.
All eligible donors are needed. Please sign-up to #GiveBlood: https://t.co/Jbq3pZ5B3L pic.twitter.com/6q2azgVrAt
— Vitalant – Colorado (@VitalantCO) October 18, 2021
Vitalant hopes their partnership with the Denver Broncos will help.
“Over the past year alone in Colorado, we’ve had 133 blood drives canceled because businesses were closed down or because schools weren’t allowed to have those regular blood drives,” said Brooke Way, Vitalant Communications Director.
People who donate will be eligible for special Broncos prizes like signed memorabilia. The blood drive runs through Jan. 9. Appointments can be scheduled online.