BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Whether it’s Nebraska football fans or Kansas basketball fans, both have invaded Colorado Buffaloes home games in the past and been a thorn in the side of CU faithful over the years. This year, Tad Boyle’s CU Buffs host Kansas on Dec. 21 and the head coach is doing what he can to keep Jayhawks contingent to a minimum when the two schools meet.

Boyle sent out a letter to basketball season ticket holders asking them to not sell their tickets to Kansas fans.

“I want our season ticket holders to understand that we’re making commitment to you to allow you to purchase extra tickets to make sure they get into Buff fans hands,” Boyle said. “We’re asking, begging and pleading and guilting whatever you want to say that you don’t put them on StubHub and sell them to Jayhawk fans.”

Boyle remembers back in 2013 when CU was successful in keeping Kansas fans from taking over the Coors Events Center and it ended up being a 75-72 win over the 6th ranked Jayhawks.

“There were some Kansas fans there (in 2013), there will always be some but it was 98% Buffs fans and it helped win us a game.”

Unfortunately that hasn’t always been the case. Boyle remembers a home game against Kansas where there were more Kansas fans in the arena than in his words “there should have been” and he also remembers a home CU football game against the Huskers where more than half of Folsom Field was wearing red.

“One of the most embarrassing moments of my tenure here as a college football fan was when Nebraska had 55% of the stadium a few years ago,” Boyle said. “That was embarrassing to all of us and I don’t want that to happen to us. Nothing against Kansas — that’s my alma mater — but I’m a Buffalo and I coach the Buffaloes and I want the Buffaloes to win that game and have a great home court advantage.”