Injured Nuggets Star Jamal Murray: 'I Can't Rush Time'The Nuggets' star guard can't wait to get back to playing basketball like he did before that awful night in San Francisco last April when his left knee buckled as he drove past Andrew Wiggins, ending his season and ultimately quashing Denver's championship aspirations.

Colorado Coach Tad Boyle Implores Buffs Season Ticket Holders: Don't Sell Your Dec. 21 Tickets To Kansas FansWhether it's Nebraska football fans or Kansas basketball fans, both have been a thorn in the side of Buffs over the years.

Pricey Secondary Looks Like A Waste Of Money So Far For Denver BroncosDenver's offensive struggles are understandable given that their three fastest players are sidelined. Jerry Jeudy (ankle) has an outside chance of playing this week, but KJ Hamler (knee) is done for the year and Albert Okwuegbunam's pulled hamstring is still on the mend.

MacKinnon Clears COVID Protocols, Could Play For Avs At CapsColorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon has cleared NHL coronavirus protocols and could make his season debut Tuesday night against the Washington Capitals.

Broncos Alexander Johnson Out For The Season After Tearing Pectoral MuscleBroncos inside linebacker Alexander Johnson suffered a torn pectoral muscle in Sunday's loss, and is now out for the rest of the season.

'Not Enough': Kareem Jackson Says Broncos Defense Needs To Do Better Job With Execution In Order To Be One Of The BestKareem Jackson said the Broncos experienced "a lack of execution" on the field on Sunday.