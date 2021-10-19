LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Indoor masks will be required in Larimer County starting on Wednesday at noon. Everyone 2 yeas and older will be required to wear a mask while inside a public place.
READ MORE: Harris Argues For Biden Climate Agenda At Sinking Lake Mead
Public Health Director Tom Gonzales says the order is being issued “due to the ongoing impacts of COVID-19 on local hospital ICU capacity.”READ MORE: Colorado Springs Student Says She Was Forced To Tape Mask To Face At School
If everyone inside an indoor facility is vaccinated, county officials say exemptions will be considered.
Larimer County facilities that wish to implement mandatory vaccination policies for staff, patrons, and guests have the opportunity to apply to become an Approved Vaccine Verified Facility and be exempted from the mask requirements with approval from Larimer County Department of Health and Environment.MORE NEWS: Adams County Announces Intent To Leave Tri-County Health Department
Currently Boulder is the only county on Colorado’s Front Range where there is such health order in place. Boulder’s has been in effect since early September.