THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Thornton police say they arrested someone who reportedly took someone else hostage at the Mission Trace Shopping Center. Officers responded to the area near 120th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard at around 6 p.m.
Officers say they initially chased the suspect, a male, who they say stole a vehicle. The suspect went inside one of the businesses and refused to come out.
Police say the hostage was eventually released, but the suspect took off running. They later caught up to him and arrested him.
Further details about the suspect were not released.