JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Jefferson County Sheriff’s investigators need help finding a stolen food truck. Sheriff’s officials say the truck was stolen sometime late on Oct. 15 or early Oct. 16.
It was parked on Euclid Place near Coal Mine Avenue and Yukon Street in Littleton.
They describe the trailer is 8 feet wide by 18 feet long. It is white with a large circular logos which read "Mile HI Island Grill" on both sides.
It should contain commercial cooking equipment.
Investigators say they have reason to believe it might be in Wyoming. Those with more information about the trailer are asked to call Investigator T. Williams at 303-271-5545 or email at twilliam@jeffco.us.
You can also call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.