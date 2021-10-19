Colorado Buffaloes Coach Tad Boyle Wants Home Court Advantage In Boulder Against KansasWhether it's Nebraska football fans or Kansas basketball fans, both have been a thorn in the side of Buffs over the years.

Pricey Secondary Looks Like A Waste Of Money So Far For Denver BroncosDenver's offensive struggles are understandable given that their three fastest players are sidelined. Jerry Jeudy (ankle) has an outside chance of playing this week, but KJ Hamler (knee) is done for the year and Albert Okwuegbunam's pulled hamstring is still on the mend.

MacKinnon Clears COVID Protocols, Could Play For Avs At CapsColorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon has cleared NHL coronavirus protocols and could make his season debut Tuesday night against the Washington Capitals.

Broncos Alexander Johnson Out For The Season After Tearing Pectoral MuscleBroncos inside linebacker Alexander Johnson suffered a torn pectoral muscle in Sunday's loss, and is now out for the rest of the season.

'Not Enough': Kareem Jackson Says Broncos Defense Needs To Do Better Job With Execution In Order To Be One Of The BestKareem Jackson said the Broncos experienced "a lack of execution" on the field on Sunday.

Broncos Honor Sacrifice Of Boulder Police Officer Eric TalleyIt has been nearly 7 months since Boulder police officer Eric Talley was shot and killed while responding to an active shooting at a King Soopers grocery store.