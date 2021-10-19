DENVER (CBS4)– A new survey shows that Latinos in Colorado faced big challenges during the pandemic. Results show that 60% of those responding had their hours and pay cut or had someone in their household lose a job during the pandemic with more than half having difficulty paying bills or utilities.

According to the survey, the pandemic took a significant toll on the economic well-being of the Latino community in the state. Now, they are looking to elected officials to boost opportunities for jobs, affordable housing and address the cost-of-living increases.

The survey found that:

60% had their work hours or pay cut, or had someone in their household lose their job;

56% had difficulty paying their bills or utilities;

50% had difficulty paying their rent or mortgage;

33% have not had enough food to eat.

“It is almost impossible to overstate the pandemic’s impact on the Latino community in Colorado,” said Alex Sánchez, executive director of Voces Unidas de las Montañas in a statement. “When it comes to basic economic indicators like having the money to pay bills in order to keep a roof over their heads and put food on the table, the survey provides a sobering glimpse at how hard the economic recession caused by the pandemic has been for the state’s largest ethnic minority.”

Other results show that Latinos on the Western Slope are more likely to not have enough food to eat and have difficulties paying their rent or mortgage than those in other areas of the state. Latinos who live in the Denver metro area were the most likely to have had their work hours cut or reduced.

The survey of 1,000 Latino adults in Colorado was conducted by BSP Research on behalf of the Colorado Organization for Latina Opportunity and Reproductive Rights (COLOR), with additional funding from the Political Science Department at Metropolitan State University of Denver, the Colorado Democratic Latino Caucus, Voces Unidas de las Montañas, and Protégete of Conservation Colorado.