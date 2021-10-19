LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A group of local investors hopes to to block the sale of Casa Bonita in Lakewood. The iconic restaurant and entertainment venue is set to be in the hands of Comedy Central’s “South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone.
The two men have a deal to buy the property, but it must pass through bankruptcy court first.
Andrew Novick created the group “Save Casa Bonita” and opposes the sale because of the relationship he built with the previous owners.
"Our objection has to do with the fact that the landlord is really choosing the preferred buyer for the owner. They're really coercing him into picking that group, instead of our group," said
A date on the hearing has not yet been set. CBS4’s Jeff Todd will have more from the Save Casa Bonita group on CBS4 News at 10 p.m.