CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Casa Bonita, Lakewood News

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A group of local investors hopes to to block the sale of Casa Bonita in Lakewood. The iconic restaurant and entertainment venue is set to be in the hands of Comedy Central’s “South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone.

Fans of Casa Bonita attend a rally outside Casa Bonita on April 24. (credit: Evan Semón/CBS)

READ MORE: Harris Argues For Biden Climate Agenda At Sinking Lake Mead

The two men have a deal to buy the property, but it must pass through bankruptcy court first.

READ MORE: Indoor Mask Order To Begin Wednesday In Larimer County

Andrew Novick created the group “Save Casa Bonita” and opposes the sale because of the relationship he built with the previous owners.

“Our objection has to do with the fact that the landlord is really choosing the preferred buyer for the owner. They’re really coercing him into picking that group, instead of our group,” said

MORE NEWS: Colorado Springs Student Says She Was Forced To Tape Mask To Face At School

A date on the hearing has not yet been set. CBS4’s Jeff Todd will have more from the Save Casa Bonita group on CBS4 News at 10 p.m.

Danielle Chavira