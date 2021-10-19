AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Aurora Fire Rescue crews returned to the scene of an apartment fire to inform residents of fire safety and hand out smoke alarms. The fire broke out last Saturday morning on Jasper Circle near Alameda and Chambers.
Two victims, an adult and a child, suffered life-threatening injuries. Another person was rescued.
Crews also handed out fliers asking for witness videos and photos of the fire. The flier also has safety reminders since investigators don't believe the fire is suspicious.