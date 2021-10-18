WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A second week of testimony began on Oct. 18 in the Jonelle Matthews murder trial in Wed County. The 12-year-old girl disappeared from her home in Greeley before Christmas in 1984.

Her remains were found two years ago. Steve Pankey is charged and on trial for her death. His now ex-wife, Angela Hicks, took the stand on Monday afternoon.

She spoke of the early years of their marriage when prosecutors questioned her about the unexpected family road trip to California less than 48 hours after Jonelle disappeared.

She also detailed the abrupt drive back home in Greeley three days later while listening to the radio.

“In my flipping around, came a portion of a news report that had indicated that a girl had gone missing from Greeley, Colorado, and he wanted to hear that.”

Hicks testified Pankey asked for her to keep flipping through the radio stations for reports about Jonelle.

“We weren’t listening to anything else unless we were flipping,” she said.

Once in town, Hicks then said Pankey drove past their house and to a grocery store. Pankey told her to get several copies of newspapers, she said.

“I recall him having read each one at least three times.”

Pankey’s defense said in opening statements he was obsessed with the case, but was not involved.

The jury also heard from investigators and forensic witnesses on Monday. Hicks is expected to continue testifying on Tuesday.