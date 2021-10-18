JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A semi-truck caught fire on the eastbound lanes Interstate 70 in Jefferson County on Monday morning. Firefighters battled the flames as crews blocked the two right lanes of I-70 at 6th Avenue.
Lanes were reopened at around 6:30 a.m.
Colorado State Patrol says the truck was hauling produce. It's not clear what caused the fire.
No one was hurt.