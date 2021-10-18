CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say a ride-hailing driver suffered several stab wounds after the man responded to a request for pickup near Broadway and Evans Avenue. Investigators say it happened at around 12:40 a.m. on Monday.

Officers say five juvenile males tried to get inside the vehicle when the driver told them he couldn’t fit all of them inside. An altercation turned physical, say police, and the driver was stabbed several times.

Police did not specify which ride-hailing service the driver worked for.

He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive according to police. They have not arrested anyone.

Those with more information are asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.

