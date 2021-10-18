DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say a ride-hailing driver suffered several stab wounds after the man responded to a request for pickup near Broadway and Evans Avenue. Investigators say it happened at around 12:40 a.m. on Monday.
Officers say five juvenile males tried to get inside the vehicle when the driver told them he couldn’t fit all of them inside. An altercation turned physical, say police, and the driver was stabbed several times.READ MORE: 'Rodents... Needles, Syringes': Cleanup Continues At Denver's Civic Center Park
Police did not specify which ride-hailing service the driver worked for.
READ MORE: Jason Korte Pleads Not Guilty To Possessing Explosives
ALERT: At approximately 0041 hours Officers responded near E Evans Ave / N Broadway on a investigation of a stabbing . 1 adult male has been transported to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries.
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 18, 2021
He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive according to police. They have not arrested anyone.MORE NEWS: Arson Investigators At Scene Of Brush Fire On South Table Mountain
Those with more information are asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.