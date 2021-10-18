GOVE COUNTY, Kan. (AP) — A teen girl and a woman from Colorado died after their vehicles collided on Interstate 70 in western Kansas on Saturday and several other people were hurt.
The Kansas Highway Patrol said Christina Satana of Pueblo, Colorado, was driving the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of I-70 in Gove County shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday before the collision. The crash happened roughly 300 miles east of Denver, according to The Wichita Eagle.
Satana's 1999 Chevrolet Suburban struck a 2012 Hyundai Sonata driven by 15-year-old Alexie Echo-Hawk of Mosca, Colorado, and both vehicles spun off the highway. Satana and Echo-Hawk both died.
Three children, ages 10, 7 and 4, who were riding in the Suburban were hospitalized after the crash with minor injuries. A 46-year-old man from Pawnee, Oklahoma, who was riding in the Hyundai also suffered minor injuries.
