DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Motor Vehicle offices have one more day in what they call a two-day sprint to catch up on a backlog of title and registration documents. The offices were closed on Monday and will be closed again on Tuesday, Oct. 19.
While officials say there is about 52 days of work to catch up on, the two-day closure will reduce it by 10 days.
They add the backlog is causing more traffic in branch locations, more calls to 311 and longer wait times. Officials say they will continue working on the problem after the two-day closure.
Starting Oct. 25, the DMV will start training 26 new employees to help with service in November. Officials say they’ve seen significant turnover in recent months.