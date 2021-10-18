DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis says the high number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases is another reason to get your flu shot now. Polis joined other lawmakers on Monday in getting the flu shot at the state capitol.
READ MORE: University Of Denver To Require Flu Vaccine: 'We're Taking This Seriously'
“With 1,000 COVID patients in our hospitals, we are in a situation where we simply can’t afford as a state to have our normal flu numbers. We’ve got to beat this thing,” Polis said.
READ MORE: Denver DMV To Chip Away At 52-Day-Long Backlog With 2-Day Closure
Flu shot ✅
Today I rolled up my sleeve to get my flu shot. Getting the flu vaccine is free, quick and easy and is a crucial tool to significantly reduce your odds of getting the flu and protecting our hospital capacity.
Find a flu shot location: https://t.co/yDxQuKiSEO pic.twitter.com/107oUSs2g7
— Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) October 18, 2021
Polis says the flu shot is one way to help keep hospitals from filling up.MORE NEWS: McClain Family Reaches Settlement With City Of Aurora Year After Federal Lawsuit
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has more information about how to get a flu shot.