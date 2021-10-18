DENVER (CBS4) – The fourth annual Colorado Free Application Day campaign is changing to a multi-day event called “Colorado Free Application Day$.” It will will be held this week — Oct. 19 through Oct. 21 — Gov. Jared Polis announced earlier this month.
The goal is to get more high school students to seek out higher education by lifting application fees on the selected days. Polis said that “by eliminating this cost barrier, more Coloradans will have the opportunity to pursue (their) dreams.”
“Earning a certificate or degree gives Coloradans the best opportunity to thrive in the profession of their choice,” Polis said in a news release which stated that approximately 75% of jobs in the state require some education beyond high school.
All of the public colleges and universities in the state will be participating and several private institutions will as well.
Learn more about Colorado Free Application Days on a special section of the Colorado Department of Higher Education website.
“By extending Colorado Free Application Day to Colorado Free Application Days, we’re giving students even more time to pick their path and make a difference in their future,” CDHE Executive Director Dr. Angie Paccione said.
Almost 57,000 applications were turned in during last year’s Colorado Free Application Day, and the state says nearly half of those came from students of color.