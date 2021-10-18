Breast Cancer Survivors In Colorado Gather For First Time In 2 Years: 'This Is An Emotional Moment'Nearly 1,000 people made their way around Fiddler’s Green on Sunday morning in a sea of pink.

Tri-County Health Investigating After Deer Trail School District Parents Claim Mask Mandate Is Being IgnoredParents in the Deer Trail School District are asking why no one is enforcing the mandate from Tri-County Health there.

COVID In Colorado: Children Ages 6-11 Make Up The Most Cases StatewideWhile Colorado was 41st two weeks ago, now the state is 14th, and the health department said we could see another wave if we don’t slow the spread of the virus.

Masks To Be Required In All Indoor Public Spaces In Larimer County Starting Next WednesdayPeople in Larimer County will be required to wear masks indoors in all public spaces starting next Wednesday.

'Crush The Crisis' Drug Take Back Coming Up Oct. 23The National Drug Take Back Day is coming up on Saturday Oct. 23. HealthONE hospitals are once again taking part in the nationwide event by hosting its own 'Crush the Crisis' event. Five hospitals will be accepting unused or expired prescription medications for safe disposal.

'We Will Welcome You With Open Arms': Doctor Stresses Importance of Mammograms During Breast Cancer Awareness MonthOctober is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the perfect time to remind women about the importance of getting recommended screenings.