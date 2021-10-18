(CBS4) – It has been nearly 7 months since Boulder police officer Eric Talley was shot and killed while responding to an active shooting at a King Soopers. Over the weekend the Denver Broncos honored the Aurora man’s sacrifice.
The Broncos invited Talley’s family to Empower Field at Mile High for Sunday’s home game against the Las Vegas Raiders but unfortunately they weren’t able to make it. In their place, coworking friends from the Boulder police force attended the game and accepted a ball signed by the entire team on their behalf.
Talley was killed in the line of duty on March 22 when he entered the grocery store in south Boulder while an active shooter was inside. Ten people in all were killed in the shooting and the gunman was arrested.
Talley left behind a wife and seven children.