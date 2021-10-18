CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police responded to Chamber Circle near Elkhart Street Monday night for a deadly hit and run crash. They say a driver hit a pedestrian and ran away.

They say the suspect ran away heading south from the area. At around 9:15 p.m. they said they found the driver who is a juvenile.

Police described the suspect as a Black male wearing dark clothing.

Officers did not share any more information about the suspect or victim.

