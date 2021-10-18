AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police responded to Chamber Circle near Elkhart Street Monday night for a deadly hit and run crash. They say a driver hit a pedestrian and ran away.
#APDAlert: APD is investigating a fatal hit and run auto vs. pedestrian crash in the 1300 Block of South Chambers Circle. Driver of the vehicle fled the scene south on foot. Suspect is a B/M in dark clothing. No additional info available at this time. Follow here for updates. pic.twitter.com/iEtKIxAi8C
— Aurora Police Dept 🎃 (@AuroraPD) October 19, 2021
They say the suspect ran away heading south from the area. At around 9:15 p.m. they said they found the driver who is a juvenile.
Police described the suspect as a Black male wearing dark clothing.
Officers did not share any more information about the suspect or victim.