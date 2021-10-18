Leadville Hospital Upgrades & Expands Despite Brink Of Financial CrisisAs many rural hospitals struggle to find footing in the midst of the pandemic, St. Vincent Healthcare in Leadville is making an incredible comeback.

University Of Denver To Require Flu Vaccine: 'We're Taking This Seriously'With cold and flu season approaching on Colorado University is requiring everyone on campus to get another vaccine shot.

Gov. Jared Polis Receives Flu Shot, Urges Others To Keep Hospitals From Filling UpGov. Jared Polis says the high number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases is another reason to get your flu shot now.

Breast Cancer Survivors In Colorado Gather For First Time In 2 Years: 'This Is An Emotional Moment'Nearly 1,000 people made their way around Fiddler’s Green on Sunday morning in a sea of pink.

Tri-County Health Investigating After Deer Trail School District Parents Claim Mask Mandate Is Being IgnoredParents in the Deer Trail School District are asking why no one is enforcing the mandate from Tri-County Health there.

COVID In Colorado: Children Ages 6-11 Make Up The Most Cases StatewideWhile Colorado was 41st two weeks ago, now the state is 14th, and the health department said we could see another wave if we don’t slow the spread of the virus.