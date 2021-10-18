ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Adams County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man they say killed his wife earlier this month. The 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office asked the suspect’s name or mugshot not be released.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home near 54th Avenue and Zuni Street on Oct. 9. They say they found a woman who was shot in the head and unconscious. Officials say the victim was on life support for several days before tragically dying.
Charges including first degree murder were filed against the suspect on Oct. 14.
Further details about the shooting or those involved were not released.