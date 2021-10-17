FOUNTAIN, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters in Fountain say several bee hives were destroyed after they were set on fire. The firefighters rushed to the Fountain Nature Center on Friday night for reports of a fire.
They extinguished the fire and moved any surviving bees to another area.
"The bees did not attack and no bee stings were reported," the fire department stated on social media.
Further details about the fire were not released.