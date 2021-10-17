LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4)– A flat tire is to blame for a Blue Angel pilot making an emergency landing at the Great Colorado Air Show in Loveland on Saturday. The Northern Colorado Regional Airport confirmed the problem to CBS4.
The jet in question landed just after it took off.
Emergency vehicles rushed to meet the plane on the ground.
The Blue Angels completed their performance with the five remaining F/A-18s. A pair of replacement jets were parked on the tarmac but did not launch, CBS4’s Thomas reported.
Airport officials say all six jets flew during Sunday's show.
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels headlined the airshow in Loveland this year.