DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police investigators say Charles Porter shot someone after an argument on North Quince Street on Oct. 14. That victim later died at the hospital.
Porter faced a judge on Sunday morning. He is now on a no bond hold facing a first degree murder charge. The judge also implemented a protection order against harassment of witnesses and victims.
Officers responded to the area near 7th Avenue and Quince Street at around 10 p.m. on Oct. 14. They say Porter and the victim first started arguing about something, and the argument escalated into a physical fight.
Investigators say Porter pulled out a firearm and shot the victim. That victim’s identity has not been released.