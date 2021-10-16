FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado State University professor Temple Grandin is one of the nation’s leading authorities on autism. She is also a scientist.
Grandin has authored several books on children with autism. Her latest, "Navigating Autism: 9 Mindsets For Helping Kids on the Spectrum" gives advice for working with young people on the autism spectrum.
CBS Mornings' Jamie Wax met with Grandin in Colorado where she explained why she believes schools aren't putting enough emphasis on hands-on training.
“I’m a big fan of exposing ’em to many things. And people ask me all the time, ‘What would you do if you could change the schools?’ I want to put all the hands-on classes back in. Art, sewing, cooking, woodworking, theater, music. There’s a lot of kids that are kinda different that aren’t getting exposed to the things that they could turn into a career,” said Grandin.
One in 54 children is on the autism spectrum in the U.S.
Grandin has been a professor at Colorado State University’s College of Agricultural Sciences for more than 3 decades. Grandin developed humane livestock handling systems that are used on ranches, in feedlots and in meat packing plants worldwide.