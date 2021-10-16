AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– One person was rescued from a burning apartment building in Aurora early Saturday morning. Firefighters rushed to the fire at 200 South Jasper Circle about 3 a.m.
READ MORE: Crash Debris Damages Arapahoe County Sheriff's Vehicle On I-70
Firefighters pulled at least one person from the burning apartment. That person, along with two others, were treated on scene before being taken to the hospital.READ MORE: Colorado Weather: Quiet And Mild Until The Next Storm Arrives Tuesday
What caused the fire is being investigated.MORE NEWS: Tri-County Health Investigating After Deer Trail School District Parents Claim Mask Mandate Is Being Ignored