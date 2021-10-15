DENVER (CBS4) – The Pikes Peak shuttle lot at Denver International Airport has been closed for nearly a year-and-a-half, but it will open on a temporary basis to handle a larger load of travelers for part of this weekend, the airport announced on Friday.

The parking lot opened at 9 a.m. on Friday and it will stay open for parking vehicles only until 5 p.m. on Saturday. It costs $8 per day to park there.

People who park in the lot during this time should expect the trip from the lot to the terminal via the shuttle to take longer than normal due to the staffing shortages the airport is experiencing. They have struggled all year long with trying to find enough people to drive their shuttle buses.

When travelers who park at shuttle lot return from their air trips, they will be able to take a shuttle from the terminal out to the lot despite the fact that it will be closed to incoming cars.

RELATED: Huge Security Lines At Denver International Airport, May ‘Exceed Post-Pandemic Security Screening Record’

Airport officials said they are aiming to get the Pikes Peak shuttle lot permanently back open before the holidays.

Anyone who is interested in applying for a shuttle driving job can visit jobs.flydenver.com or go to www.abm.com/careers and search Driver. A Class A or B CDL license with P2 endorsement is required.

The Mt. Elbert shuttle lot remains completely closed.

Additional Resources

Denver International Airport shared more specific instructions for people parking in the shuttle lot Friday and Saturday:

– The only acceptable form of payment at the shuttle lot is credit card or debit card.

– Arriving passengers returning to their vehicle at the Pikes Peak lot will pick up the shuttle from Level 5 on the east side only, island 3 near door 511.

– The Pikes Peak lot is located at 75th Ave. and North Elk St. From inbound Peña Boulevard, exit at 75th Ave. and head East to North Elk St. where you will take a right. This is currently the only entrance into the Pikes Peak. The west entrance is closed due to ongoing construction. Signs are posted to help direct motorists to the lot.