(CBS4) – People in Larimer County will be required to wear masks indoors in all public spaces starting next Wednesday. A public health order will go into effect at noon.
Public Health Director Tom Gonzales says the order is being issued “due to the ongoing impacts of COVID-19 on local hospital ICU capacity.”
Currently Boulder is the only county on Colorado’s Front Range where there is such health order in place. Boulder’s has been in effect since early September.
County officials said exemptions to the mandate will be granted to indoor facilities in Larimer County where everyone present has been fully vaccinated. They wrote the following in a news release and said more information will be provided at a later date:
Larimer County facilities that wish to implement mandatory vaccination policies for staff, patrons, and guests have the opportunity to apply to become an Approved Vaccine Verified Facility and be exempted from the mask requirements with approval from Larimer County Department of Health and Environment.