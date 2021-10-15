Masks To Be Required In All Indoor Public Spaces In Larimer County Starting Next WednesdayPeople in Larimer County will be required to wear masks indoors in all public spaces starting next Wednesday.

'Crush The Crisis' Drug Take Back Coming Up Oct. 23The National Drug Take Back Day is coming up on Saturday Oct. 23. HealthONE hospitals are once again taking part in the nationwide event by hosting its own 'Crush the Crisis' event. Five hospitals will be accepting unused or expired prescription medications for safe disposal.

'We Will Welcome You With Open Arms': Doctor Stresses Importance of Mammograms During Breast Cancer Awareness MonthOctober is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the perfect time to remind women about the importance of getting recommended screenings.

COVID Vaccine Trials Set To Begin For Children As Young As 6 MonthsA new phase of COVID-19 vaccine trials is set to begin for children as young as six months by the end of October.

2 Tigers Test Positive For COVID At Denver ZooDespite efforts from staff to prevent any of their animals from getting COVID, two tigers have tested positive at the Denver Zoo.

'Privately Get That Vaccine': Gov. Jared Polis Urges Coloradans To Get COVID Vaccine In Secret To Avoid PressureGov. Jared Polis urged those who are feeling pressure to avoid the COVID-19 vaccine from their loved ones or friends to get the vaccine anyway and keep it secret.