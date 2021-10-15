By Shawna Khalafi
GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Foothills Animal Shelter in Golden is at a high capacity, with more than 100 adoptable animals looking for forever homes. The shelter is offering a 50% off adoption special this weekend to encourage people to adopt.
The prices vary depending on the animal, but they all come with their vaccinations, spay and neuter surgeries, a microchip, a bag of pet food, one month of pet insurance and a free veterinarian visit.
Around this time last year, the shelter had about 270 animals in their care, and now they have more than 300.

Currently they have about 45 adoptable cats, 36 dogs and 38 small pets, like rabbits and hamsters, all in need of loving homes.
“We’re also getting ready to repaint the entire shelter right now, so we just have a little bit higher of a need due to moving animals around so their kennel spaces and their kennel areas can be painted until they can go back into those spaces,” said Joan Thielen, Marking and Community Engagement Manager for Foothills Animal Shelter.
The adoption special will be going on through Sunday. Foothills Animal Shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information and to see the animals up for adoption visit Foothills Animal Shelter.