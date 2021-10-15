(CBS4) – The National Drug Take Back Day is coming up on Saturday, Oct. 23. HealthONE hospitals are once again taking part in the nationwide event by hosting its own ‘Crush the Crisis’ event. Five hospitals will be accepting unused or expired prescription medications for safe disposal.
READ MORE: Jury Finds Rogel Aguilera-Mederos Guilty On 4 Counts Vehicular Homicide, Other Charges In 2019 Deadly I-70 Semi Crash
“Leaving unused medications at home really puts people at risk for not only abusing them later on, but they can also get into the wrong hands,” says Dr. Eric Lung, Chief Medical Officer of Sky Ridge Medical Center. “Think about a child that might get a hold of some pills. Or people that are more senior may have confusion at times and accidentally take medications that are sitting on the shelf.”
Sky Ridge Medical Center, Centennial Hospital, The Medical Center of Aurora, North Suburban Medical Center, and Swedish Medical Center will be taking part in the event. People are welcome to stop by between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Oct. 23.
Pills and capsules will be accepted, but liquids, aerosols, inhalers, needles or syringes will not be accepted.
Drop off locations:
Centennial Hospital
14200 E Arapahoe Rd, Centennial, CO (main entrance of the hospital on the south side of the facility facing Briarwood Ave)READ MORE: Masks To Be Required In All Indoor Public Spaces In Larimer County Starting Next Wednesday
The Medical Center of Aurora
1501 South Potomac Street, Aurora, CO (parking lot north of the hospital on Potomac Street between E. Arkansas Drive and E. Louisiana Avenue)
North Suburban Medical Center
Thornton Police Department, 9551 Civic Center Drive, Thornton, CO (collection area will be in the parking lot in front of the Police Station)
Sky Ridge Medical Center
10101 RidgeGate Parkway, Lone Tree, CO (patient discharge area on the southeast side of the campus, near the Emergency Department)
Swedish Medical CenterMORE NEWS: Pikes Peak Shuttle Lot At Denver International Airport Opens On Very Temporary Basis To Handle Larger Load Of Travelers
501 E. Hampden, Englewood, CO (parking lot located just south of the hospital near the main circle driveway on Hampden)