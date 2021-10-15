2 Tigers Test Positive For COVID At Denver ZooTwo tigers have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Denver Zoo. They are the first animals known to have the virus at the zoo.

9 hours ago

COVID Vaccine Trials Set To Begin For Children As Young As 6 MonthsA new phase of COVID-19 vaccine trials is set to begin for children as young as six months by the end of October.

9 hours ago

Ex-Girlfriend Of Postal Worker Arrested, Accused In Deadly ShootingInvestigators said the couple had a rocky relationship and were in a bitter custody dispute over the child they shared.

9 hours ago

Road Rage Investigated In Shooting On I-225 At 6th AvenueSouthbound lanes of Interstate 225 were closed at 6th Avenue for a couple of hours on Thursday night during an investigation into a shooting that could have been sparked by road rage.

9 hours ago

Welcome To The Sports Office - Ep. 22, READ MY MINDRomi Bean, Michael Spencer, and Ryan Greene welcome you into the CBS Denver sports office, to have some fun and talk some Colorado sports. These three discuss a few of the biggest topics they report on. This week: The Broncos lose their 2nd game in a row, Romi & Michael guess each other's predictions for the Avs & Nuggets, and the greatest coach in Broncos history earns himself a hats off.

12 hours ago

Jason Schaefer Identified As Postal Service Worker Who Was Shot, Killed In LongmontJason Schaefer has been identified as the USPS postal worker who was shot and killed on Wednesday in Longmont.

12 hours ago