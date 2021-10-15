DENVER (CBS4) – A fast-moving storm system will move away from Colorado today. Behind it we will see a big warming trend just in time for the weekend.
It’ll still be chilly this afternoon with highs running below normal for the middle of October. We expect mid 30s to mid 40s in the mountains with 50s in Denver, on the eastern plains and the western slope.
Afternoon highs will climb about 10 to 12 degrees for your Saturday and another 5 to 7 degrees in many areas for Sunday. The sky will be sunny to mostly sunny statewide for the entire weekend if you are making any plans.
Looking ahead the next weather maker we are watching will enter the picture sometime Monday. It will stick around into Tuesday. Right now the brunt of this storm appears it will stay to our north in Wyoming. We’re currently forecasting a 15 to 20 degree drop in temperature with some scattered showers as that storm passes by.