(AP/CBS4) – The husband of Denver District Attorney Beth McCann has been sentenced to 10 days in jail for leaving slash piles burning unattended in northern Colorado last year. Christopher Linsmayer was charged after he left several slash piles burning near his property outside Kremmling last October.
He pleaded guilty in July to attempted arson and must turn himself in to the Grand County Jail Nov. 1.
Linsmayer apologized during Thursday’s sentencing hearing and said he would never burn on his property again. He said he burned the slash piles to eliminate flammable debris from the property and to mitigate wildfire risk.
This isn’t the first time Linsmayer has been suspected of similar behavior. In 2016, he was suspected of burning slash piles that started a 10-acre fire. Charges in that case were dropped.
